Specialization is already a scourge across youth sports, with kids committing to a single sport—often a single position—and abandoning all other activities. And not only does that wear players out, but it also discounts the idea that you can apply shit you learn from one field and use it in another. That’s incredibly valuable, so I’d rather see a sporting world where players are more versatile both in terms of their positions and their responsibilities. I want players coaching and coaches playing, and hitters pitching, and linebackers quarterbacking. LET’S GET FUCKING WILD HERE.

Grant:

So here’s a hypothetical for you. You get to fill an Olympic sized pool with anything you want, and you’ll get to keep all of it. However, in order for you to keep the stuff, you have to survive a jump into it from the 10m platform. What do you choose? I’d think would survive jumping into a bunch of loose cash. Maybe nacho cheese? Liquid gold?

You would NOT survive a 10m fall into a pile of loose cash. That would kill you instantly. You would have to pick a liquid (definitely NOT a boiling precious metal of some sort) or some kind of spongy packing material. My first thought was oil, but oil is so viscous that I may die even attempting THAT. This site has an extensive list of the most valuable liquids in the world, including human blood, horseshoe crab blood (whuh?), LSD, scorpion blood, and Chanel No. 5. That LSD is tempting, but I assume swimming in acid is probably not very good for your brain.

Me? I’m diving into a pool of Pappy Van Winkle. Not only would it bring me great joy, but I bet that I could easily rebottle all of the bourbon and sell it off to hipsters and other assorted typewriter owners for a small discount. There’s no way I could re-sell human blood after I’ve contaminated it with my taint butter.





Justin:

What was the object that friends you grew up with (pre-1990) had that made you think they were rich, and in hindsight is hilarious? Padded toilet seats were mine.

Oh, any table game. Like if a kid had a ping pong table, I thought his family was LOADED. And if he had an air hockey table, well then his daddy must have been a billionaire. Even now, I attach table games to affluence. I bought a foosball table on clearance when the local Sports Authority went out of business around here, and I felt like a GOD. I put that thing together in my basement and I was like, “This is it. I HAVE MADE IT.” In my still-adolescent brain, you are a true baller if you have a used Porsche, a jet ski, and a pinball machine somewhere on your property. That is my holy trinity.

And don’t forget about car phones. I knew one kid whose mom had a car phone back in the day. There was a base stuck to the middle console of their Ford Windstar, with a coil wire extending from the base to the receiver. It blew my mind when his mom used it. The phone may as well have been made out of solid emeralds. Honorable mention goes to waterbeds.

One more thing: You know those small motorized cars that you could win if you finished the Double Dare obstacle course? I thought those things cost a million dollars. Any kid putt-putting around in a tiny model Jeep was Richie Rich, as far as I was concerned.





Scott:

I was watching Slap Shot earlier and it got me thinking, who is the greatest pair/set of siblings in film?

I don’t know if I can top the Hanson Brothers for this, because they were great and because they were essentially a single character in the form of three people. I don’t even remember their first names, even though I’ve seen Slap Shot 90 times. They’re just the Hanson Brothers. Like, I could pick the Corleone kids, but do you really think of The Godfather as a movie about just siblings and not a greater family?

I’m gonna dredge up a few more movie siblings here, but not I’m not gonna rank them because I’m sure I fucked up and missed a bunch of glaring examples.

Star Wars (Luke and Leia). They’ll always be the most famous sibling characters in movie history even if it still feels like George Lucas decided that they were brother and sister WAY after he started making the original trilogy. We need another spinoff movie where some shadowy character had a plan for those two to kiss, to help sew the plot holes together.

The Blues Brothers. I’m still amazed that movie was 148 minutes long. Whenever they played it on WGN when I was a kid, they stretched it out over four hours. They may as well have been screening Ben-Hur, it took so long. Anyway, use of excessive force in the apprehension of the Blues Brothers has been approved.

Frozen. True story: I have not watched Frozen all the way through. I am certain I’ve seen every minute of it, just not in the proper order. Anyway, whenever my youngest kid wants to watch it and they get to the end of the “Do You Wanna Build A Snowman” song, I’m a wreck. I can’t go on. Even thinking about it right now ruins me. THOSE POOR GIRLS.

Flowers in the Attic. This was the movie based on the book where the siblings bone. I don’t think they did it in the movie though.

Hell or High Water. OH FUCK YEAH REDNECK BROS GOIN’ OUT AND SHOOTIN’ UP SOME BANKS. In every movie about brothers, there is always one CRAZY brother who is his own worst enemy, while the other one is always straight-laced and trying to help the other brother stop being such a fuckup. And you know what? The good brother NEVER succeeds. Ever. Once a crazy brother, always a crazy brother.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (Ferris and Jeanie). Jeanie was the fucking best. They’re gonna reboot this movie one day and it’ll be awful unless it’s a Jeanie origin story where she insults everyone around her like a little asshole.

Rain Man. They made us sing “Iko Iko” in 7th grade choir and I will never forgive this movie for it.

Harry Potter films (The Weasley twins). There are a million “Which Potter character are you?” generators on the Internet, and I would like to be one of the Weasley twins way bad. But I already know any such quiz would end with me being, like, Goyle. That would suck.





HALFTIME!

Jonathan:

Having just lopped off a good chunk of thumb while cutting an onion, I started wondering what food item causes the most knife injuries? Definitely onions for me because: a. Fuckers are slippery and b. I use them in everything. Sweet potatoes are a close second.

Yeah man, I have an easier time butchering a whole antelope than cutting up a sweet potato*. Sometimes the knife gets stuck halfway through and then only King Arthur can pull it out. It’s the worst.

Anyway, last month I noted that bread knives are unspeakably dangerous, so I think that bread needs to be way up on your list, especially bagels. Sometimes I live dangerously and cut a bagel either by placing my hand on top of the flat bagel and slicing across it or, even worse, slicing across it while it’s still IN MY HAND. Like I watch the knife come a millimeter away from my palm and then I tear the rest. Do not do this. This is unspeakably stupid. Slice your bagel vertically, or get one of those guillotine bagel cutters that looks like it works but actually just mashes the whole thing down into the base.

Onions are also high on the list because, as Jonathan said, they’re in everything. And it’s not like garlic, which is also in everything but relatively small and easy to smash with the broad side of your knife. Onions are both slippery and round, which makes them the ideal choice for turning your kitchen into a Final Destination installment.

*My parents both hate sweet potatoes but I never realized it until one Thanksgiving when I made them as a side and they didn’t touch it. I was, like, 37. And my folks eat everything, but somehow I had made the ONE thing they both utterly abhorred. I can’t even imagine what kind of terrifying old sweet potato recipes they were subjected to in their respective youths.





Gunther:

Which QBs would you consider Kaepernick over right now?

I think both Houston and the Jets would be better off with Kaepernick on the roster instead of the stiffs they currently have lingering around. I don’t know what Kap’s asking price is (ditto Jay Cutler, who sucks but is still a much better player than Josh fucking McCown), and I know that there are legit football reasons for staying away from Kap right now. His confidence has been shot ever since Harbaugh left. But this is dumb. There aren’t 96 quarterbacks out there better than a dude who completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for a flaming shitwreck of a team. Given that quarterbacks get hurt all the time, it’s near malpractice to not sign one of the big names out in the ether as a backup. Even Chip Kelly vouched for Kaepernick, and Chip Kelly would rather use CGI players than real ones.

Take my team, for example. My team just signed whatever is left of Case Keenum’s brain matter for depth. Case Keenum blows. I’d feel much more secure with Kaepernick backing up Brad Samford, but my team won’t do it because it might upset the two guys on the offensive line to like to go hunt quail. You never heard the Bills bitching about Richie Incognito being a distraction, and he’s a much worse person. But since he fits into the football culture, his past actions are considered, against all odds, less divisive. Someone give Kap and Smokin’ Jay jobs already.

Advertisement





Ryan:

Rank Queens of the Stone Age’s albums please.

Songs for the Deaf

Rated R

Self-Titled

Lullabies To Paralyze

…Like Clockwork

Era Vulgaris



I like all those albums, by the way. There really is no “worst” QOTSA album. They range only from Most Greatest to Least Greatest. I hold them all in high esteem. And the best part of having a favorite band is oscillating between favorite songs and albums. One week I’m really into the first album. The next week, I’m going back to the new album and being like, “Whoa goddamn! This is still really good, too!” Josh Homme could release a full album of harpsichord solos and I’d be smitten. He’ll probably do that next week with a side project.



Advertisement





Adam:

Is Rice-A-Roni good? I remember having it as a kid and fucking loving it.

Yeah, it’s still good. It’s rice pilaf, which is always tasty, especially when you stir in a seasoning packet containing 9,000,000 mg of sodium.

However, you can also make very good rice pilaf on your own, and it’s not that hard. Are you ready for the recipe? LET’S MAKE SOME MOTHERFUCKING PILAF.

2 tbsp butter

1 cup basmati rice

1 handful fine egg noodles (they look like this)

1 can chicken broth

Heat up a pot and then add the butter. Once the butter is melted, add the egg noodles and stir them around until they’re lightly browned, about two minutes. Add the rice and stir that into the butter for another minute or so. Then add the broth and bring the whole thing to a boil. Once it boils, turn it down to low, cover, and simmer for 15-20 minutes. VOILA! You got a big pot of rice pilaf to last you a couple days. And it goes with virtually anything else you serve. I like to smother it in creamy hummus like a weirdo.





Alistair:

With the NFL draft coming up relatively soon, I was wondering if this scenario makes any sense. Before the start of the general draft, what if all 32 teams were given a bonus pick which they could use in a QB-only “Round 0"? The picks would be done in the normal draft order, and they couldn’t be traded - make a selection or lose the pick.

You’re basically talking about a supplemental draft for quarterbacks. I asked the rest of the staff if this was a good idea. Here now are their replies:



Advertisement





“That makes no sense”

“What’s the point of it?”

“I don’t understand this at all”





I think Alistair’s idea reflects the disproportionate influence that QBs have, and this Round 0 essentially helps mitigates the risk that comes with drafting them. It would relieve teams of the urge to trade up early for QBs and then ruin them by rushing them onto the field too soon. QB development is still a serious problem in the NFL, so something has to change. But this isn’t it. Teams would end up drafting the top QBs and then trading them away once the real draft starts, essentially circumventing the spirit of it. Also, the whole point of the draft is seeing how the Browns will fuck it all up.





Aaron:

My place of employment uses these pre-separated toilet paper squares. The come out, basically as tissues and consist of approximately two squares of TP. You ever seen this shit before? Thoughts on it? When I first started, I hated them. I think they grew on me though after taking time to figure out how much was necessary.

Oh wow, pre-separated! They must have done some enormous study that showed they could save $5 per fiscal year by using those. As someone who uses way too much toilet paper, I support any and all ideas to streamline and HACK the current TP model. Also, sometimes I’ve run out of toilet paper, only to be saved by a box of Kleenex that’s also within reach, either on the toilet tank on the bathroom counter. I cannot begin to describe the relief I feel when I spot that box. It’s like getting out of a speeding ticket. So even though that is some cheap, thin-ass paper, I would give it a whirl. I’ve wrestled with enough public toilet rolls in my time to want something different.